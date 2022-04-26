The No. 2 Flagstaff Eagles beach volleyball team reached its first Division II state title match in program history with a 4-1 win over No. 3 Valley Christian in the semifinals on Monday in Queen Creek.

The Eagles won in each of the first four slots, securing the team victory early quickly.

Senior Berlynn Fowler and Ava Jenkins won 21-18, 21-12 at the No. 5 slot, while seniors Alida Perry and Elise Galland won 21-12, 21-13 in the third spot, for the Eagles' two straight-set victories.

Freshman Sophia Krassner and sophomore Gabi Sena won at No. 4, 21-11, 17-21, 15-5. Freshman Macie Moseng and junior Haylee Gilleland dropped their first set, 17-21, at No. 2. But they dominated in the second set, 21-8, and won the tiebreaker 15-11.

Seniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez fell 21-13, 21-18 at the No. 1 slot, losing to Valley Christian juniors Kate Phillips and Korah Nordin, who will be the No. 1 seed in the pairs state championships next week.

The Eagles continued their undefeated season with the win, and now boast a 15-0 record. They will face No. 1 Salpointe Catholic in the title match on Wednesday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

Pairs seeding

Nez and Bond earned the No. 2 seed in the Division II Pairs State Championship through their play in the regular season. The seniors have a bye through the first round, and will play their first match on Tuesday at Casteel High School.

Moseng and Gilleland also reached the pairs tournament, but are unseeded. The underclassman duo will face junior Madison Navarrete and sophomore Kylie Strang from Canyon del Oro in the first round on Monday.

Coconino senior Elyce Palmer and junior Hope Williamson, the Panthers' No. 1 pair, reached the tournament's first round, too. They will face Trivium Prep seniors Bella Flickinger and Maddy Hirth on Monday.

Softball

Eagles 6, Panthers 2

No. 10 Flagstaff solidified a home game in the 4A Conference play-in round with a win over No. 5 Coconino on Monday.

The Eagles scored all six runs in the first three innings, giving up just two runs in the fifth and winning from there.

Junior Reese Elliott led the way offensively, going 1 for 3 from the plate with five RBIs and a home run. Sophomore Gianna Baca pitched all seven innings, giving up no walks and just four hits.

The Eagles (12-6, 7-5 Grand Canyon) will host No. 23 Apache Junction in the play-in round on Wednesday.

The Panthers (15-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) earned a bye past the play-in round. They will learn their seed and opponent in the first round of the playoffs following the results in the play-in round.

