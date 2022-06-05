Words matter: Terms, pronouns and vocabulary to add to your everyday dictionary

Treating people with respect means understanding and applying proper terminology and use of pronouns. The following list was compiled using resources from Illinois Wesleyan University's LGBTQ+ 101 list. The list has been shortened to fit print margins. For a full version, visit www.iwu.edu/gender-sexuality/101.html.

Agender

Adj. : a person who sees themselves as existing without gender. Sometimes called gender neutrois, gender neutral, or genderless.

Ally

A (typically straight and/or cisgender) person who supports and respects members of the LGBTQ community.

Bicurious

A curiosity toward experiencing attraction to people of the same gender/sex.

Bigender

A person who fluctuates between traditionally “woman” and “man” gender-based behavior and identities, identifying with two genders (or sometimes identifying with either man or woman, as well as a third, different gender).

Bisexual

A person who experiences attraction to some men and women. 2 adj. : a person who experiences attraction to some people of their gender and another gender. Bisexual attraction does not have to be equally split, or indicate a level of interest that is the same across the genders an individual may be attracted to. Often used interchangeably with “pansexual”.

Cisgender

A gender description for when someone’s sex assigned at birth and gender identity correspond in the expected way (e.g., someone who was assigned male at birth, and identifies as a man). The word cisgender can also be shortened to “cis.”

Cisnormativity

The assumption, in individuals and in institutions, that everyone is cisgender, and that cisgender identities are superior to trans identities and people. Leads to invisibility of non-cisgender identities.

Dead name

The name given at birth/legal name of someone who has since changed their name or goes by a different name.

Feminine-presenting; masculine-presenting

A way to describe someone who expresses gender in a more feminine/masculine way. Often confused with feminine-of-center/masculine-of-center, which generally include a focus on identity as well as expression.

Femme

Someone who identifies themselves as feminine, whether it be physically, mentally or emotionally. Often used to refer to a feminine-presenting queer woman or people.

Fluid(ity)

Generally with another term attached, like "gender fluid" or fluid sexuality, fluid(ity) describes an identity that may change or shift over time between or within various identities.

Gender binary

The idea that there are only two genders and that every person is one of those two.

Gender expression

The external display of one’s gender, through a combination of clothing, grooming, demeanor, social behavior and other factors, generally made sense of on scales of masculinity and femininity. Also referred to as “gender presentation.”

Gender identity

The internal perception of an one’s gender, and how they label themselves, based on how much they align or don’t align with what they understand their options for gender to be. Often conflated with biological sex, or sex assigned at birth.

Gender non-conforming

A gender descriptor that indicates a non-traditional gender expression or identity (e.g., "masculine woman"). 2 adj. : a gender identity label that indicates a person who identifies outside of the gender binary. Often abbreviated as “GNC.”

Genderqueer

1 adj. : a gender identity label often used by people who do not identify with the binary of man/woman. 2 adj. : an umbrella term for many gender non-conforming or non-binary identities (e.g., agender, bigender, genderfluid).

Heteronormativity

The assumption, in individuals and/or in institutions, that everyone is heterosexual and that heterosexuality is superior to all other sexualities. Leads to invisibility and stigmatizing of other sexualities: when learning a woman is married, asking her what her husband’s name is. Heteronormativity also leads us to assume that only masculine men and feminine women are straight.

Heterosexism

Behavior that grants preferential treatment to heterosexual people, reinforces the idea that heterosexuality is somehow better or more “right” than queerness, and/or makes other sexualities invisible.

Outing

verb : involuntary or unwanted disclosure of another person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or intersex status.

Pansexual

A person who experiences sexual, romantic, physical and/or spiritual attraction for members of all gender identities/expressions. Often shortened to “pan.”

PGPs

Preferred gender pronouns. Often used during introductions, becoming more common as a standard practice. Many suggest removing the “preferred,” because it indicates flexibility and/or the power for the speaker to decide which pronouns to use for someone else.

Queer

An umbrella term to describe individuals who don’t identify as straight and/or cisgender. 2 noun : a slur used to refer to someone who isn’t straight and/or cisgender. Due to its historical use as a derogatory term, and how it is still used as a slur many communities, it is not embraced or used by all LGBTQ people.

QPOC / QTPOC

Stand for queer people of color and queer and/or trans people of color.

Sex assigned at birth (SAAB)

A phrase used to intentionally recognize a person’s assigned sex (not gender identity). Sometimes called “designated sex at birth” (DSAB) or “sex coercively assigned at birth” (SCAB), or specifically used as “assigned male at birth” (AMAB) or “assigned female at birth” (AFAB): Jenny was assigned male at birth, but identifies as a woman.

Sex reassignment surgery (SRS)

Used by some medical professionals to refer to a group of surgical options that alter a person’s biological sex. “Gender confirmation surgery” is considered by many to be a more affirming term. In most cases, one or multiple surgeries are required to achieve legal recognition of gender variance. Some refer to different surgical procedures as “top” surgery and “bottom” surgery to discuss what type of surgery they are having without having to be more explicit.

Third gender

For a person who does not identify with either man or woman, but identifies with another gender. This gender category is used by communities that recognize three or more genders, both contemporary and historic, and is also a conceptual term meaning different things to different people who use it, as a way to move beyond the gender binary.

Transgender

A gender description for someone who has transitioned (or is transitioning) from living as one gender to another. An umbrella term for anyone whose sex assigned at birth and gender identity do not correspond in the expected way (e.g., someone who was assigned male at birth, but does not identify as a man).

Transition / transitioning

Referring to the process of a transgender person changing aspects of themselves (appearance, name, pronouns, or making physical changes to their body) to be more congruent with the gender they know themselves to be (as opposed to the gender they lived as pre-transitioning).

Transphobia

The fear of, discrimination against, or hatred of trans people, the trans community, or gender ambiguity.

Two-spirit

A term traditionally used within Native American communities to recognize individuals who possess qualities or fulfill roles of both feminine and masculine genders.

Ze / zir

/ “zee”, “zerr” or “zeer”/ – alternate pronouns that are gender neutral and preferred by some trans people. They replace “he” and “she” and “his” and “hers” respectively. Alternatively some people who are not comfortable/do not embrace he/she use the plural pronoun “they/their” as a gender neutral singular pronoun.

