Women in Business

As we usher in 2022 not many things excite me as much as the Greater Flagstaff Chamber Annual Meeting and ATHENA AWARDS. What an impressive way to gather together and kick off a business year ahead by celebrating where we are and forward momentum! What a great opportunity to honor and celebrate female leaders from all types of professional careers for their excellence in their chosen fields, their mentorship of others to climb their career ladders and their commitment to community service.

Before I go on, we are immensely grateful to Governor Doug Ducey and to Dr. Jeffrey Trent, founder of TGen, for joining the community as our keynote speakers.

For 33 years the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce has chosen to invest in the spirit of the ATHENA awards as a way to recognize individuals that might otherwise go unnoticed for the passion and dedication they bring to the workplace and community at large. The awards were founded in 1982 by Martha Mertz, then at the Lansing Michigan Chamber of Commerce to not only honor the accomplishments of individuals but the traits that help make them effective and stand-out personas. So, along with visible recognition, the spirit of the awards is actually based on leadership tenets which, through the years have become the foundation of enlightened and successful leadership.

They tenents are: Live authentically, learn constantly, advocate fiercely, act courageously, foster collaboration, build relationships, give back and celebrate. I’m sure that you will agree that one or more of these best practices really resonate with you and how you live your life. They certainly inspire me to be all I can be in this crazy world.

Over the past 15 years I have had the deep honor of reviewing and getting acquainted with hundreds of the nominee forms for both the ATHENA and ATHENA Young Professional Awards. Little did I know how moving and impressive the process of selecting a recipient could be. Little did I know that each year, I could hardly wait to read about the accomplishments these ladies are all about. This year is no different and I encourage you to take some time to read the biographies of those nominated, each of which are published by the Arizona Daily Sun.

Today hundreds of cities in the US and dozens of foreign countries are engaged in ATHENA largely due to the efforts of Martha Mertz and her team traveling the globe to help female leaders earn respect and recognition. For those efforts and for the community of Flagstaff embracing this leadership model, we are forever grateful at the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. The recipients will be named at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Friday, February 18 at the High Country Conference Center. Thank you to all who invest in the Greater Flagstaff Chamber. Together we have impacted our region and helped businesses be successful since 1891!

Sincerely,

Julie Pastrick

President, CEO, Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce

