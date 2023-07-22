This season, Willard Springs Green Waste Site is again offering free green waste-only disposal to help residents prepare for wildfire season by removing brush, pine needles, and woody debris to create defensible spaces around their homes. Please note that Willard Springs has permanently transitioned to a green waste-only facility and no longer accepts bulk or household waste.

Located about 14 miles south of Flagstaff just west of Interstate 17 at Exit 326, the Willard Springs Green Waste Site is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the last Saturday in October. The last load of green waste is accepted through the gate at 4:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/WillardSprings. For information about green waste cleanup events, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/CleanupEvents.