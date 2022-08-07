Wildfire preparation a year-round priority for APS

For longer than Arizona’s statehood, APS has prioritized providing reliable energy to the state’s growing population. Historically, our crews have prepared for northern Arizona’s harshest winter weather, ensuring lineworkers and outage restoration equipment are ready to respond to severely snowy conditions. Today, APS crews across the state must also prepare for a much bigger, unpredictable threat to the grid--wildfires.

As wildfires become a year-round concern in northern Arizona’s forests and throughout the state, we have developed a comprehensive fire mitigation plan to prevent, mitigate and respond to wildfires. The plan includes strategies to prevent and reduce wildfires, mitigate impacts on infrastructure, and implement a quick and effective power restoration response.

Our comprehensive fire mitigation plan employs several year-round tactics to prepare for elevated fire conditions, including:

• Clearing vegetation and other potential hazards from around our equipment.

• Working with local fire departments and the Forest Service on wildfire safety plans, including creating and following protocols to use in the event of a wildfire.

• Partnering with communities to increase awareness about reducing fire risks.

• Visually inspecting power poles and other electrical equipment on a regular basis.

APS protocols protect firefighters, communities

We recognize that in times of extreme fire conditions, appropriate actions must be taken to protect the communities we serve, first responders, natural resources and the electrical infrastructure which customers rely on during every season.

In times of an active fire, we work closely with fire departments to ensure the safety of those responding to the fire. In such cases, we may need to de-energize overhead power lines to protect the firefighters working underneath and around the lines.

In case of an unplanned outage in high fire risk locations, and in Wildland Urban Interface zones, our crews proactively inspect the impacted overhead power lines before reenergizing. The intent of the inspection is to prevent a hazardous condition with energized equipment that could spark a potential fire. Depending on the location of the line and the terrain in which APS crews may have to patrol, sometimes on foot, the length of the outage may be longer than during times of lower fire risk conditions.

While we understand that any disruption of power is a major inconvenience to customers, these protocols put the safety of first responders, communities and field crews above the priority of providing reliable energy.

To prepare for outages, we encourages customers to update their contact information on their account to receive notifications on outages at their property. In addition, customers can download the APS mobile app or visit aps.com/outagemap to access our real-time Outage Map. The Outage Map provides the most up-to-the-minute details on the location of an outage, cause of an outage and estimated time of restoration. In the case of a public safety emergency or prolonged power outage, Red Cross emergency shelter and ice reimbursement information can also be found on the Outage Map.

Most wildfires are preventable

Every year, 9 out of 10 wildfires are human-caused, which means that they may be preventable. We encourage the public to take the following steps to help prevent fires and protect their property:

• When working outdoors, always have a water source and shovel nearby and never leave a fire unattended.

• Know before you go--check fire restriction information if you’re camping. If allowed, always put out a campfire completely by making sure it’s cool to the touch before you walk away.

• When towing a vehicle, make sure tow chains are secured and don’t have the potential to drag before you hit the road.

• Create defensible space on your property by clearing vegetation around your home and avoid planting any vegetation within a 10-foot radius around utility equipment on your property.

While fire conditions will begin to improve in the coming months, it’s never too late or too early to prepare and practice active involvement in preventing wildfires in order to protect our state’s natural resources and communities.

Additional resources and information on how we prepare and respond to wildfires are available at aps.com/wildfiresafety.