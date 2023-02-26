Upon entering Forest Highlands, you will realize immediately that you have entered somewhere magical; a forest full of tall, sparkling pine trees as far as the eye can see. Be enchanted by beautiful wild flowers and lush greenery in the summers, vivid bright colors in the fall and a gorgeous snowy wonderland in the winter. Greeting you will be our professional, friendly and fun catering staff with your on-site coordinator who will assist you with facilitating details for your special day. We have three outdoor picturesque ceremony sites available dependent upon your wedding date with chairs and set up included. Staff will lead you through the rehearsal the night before, assist with any event set up and then possibly host your rehearsal dinner, right on property.

Our beautiful banquet room boasts a large wrap around patio that holds a full bar, lighting, furniture and ceiling heaters, perfect for your cocktail hour. Our bartenders can serve up specialty cocktails while our staff serves your guests delicately prepared hors d’oeuvres. In the case of inclement weather, your guests will still be able to enjoy the outdoors while staying cozy and dry.

Our banquet room will transport you to relaxed elegance with floor to ceiling windows and beautiful forest scenery. The room can comfortably fit 140 guests, with tables and wood chairs included. Our professional staff will serve your guests unique entrees prepared by our talented culinary team, selected and tasted by you during the planning process. Our pastry chefs can create your dream wedding cake or an entire dessert table of assorted treats that we will be happy to set up for you. One more thing we can help cross off your list. Our staff will happily handle clean up at the end of the evening so that you and your guests can hop into our complimentary shuttles to head back to hotels, or to continue the celebration right in downtown Flagstaff.

You do not have to be a member or sponsored by a member to use the catering facilities. Enjoy discounted venue fees in our off-season from November through March. Go to www.fhgc.com/weddings/ for more information.