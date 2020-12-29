Where does this forest road lead? Only one way to find out

By the way, I saw no one along 668D, which runs about two miles. No hikers, no runners, no car campers enjoying the weekend. That could be because the road was rocky and rutted. Very technical. Not exactly a pleasant Sunday morning stroll.

Still, I pushed on. Several side trails, all unmarked, appeared on the west, but I dutifully ignored them. I had my sights set on FR 506. And there it was, just as the map promised, dappled sunlight playing upon the smooth road. The next half mile was quite enjoyable, and then came the brown sign for FR 518B and the turn west along the back side of A1. The road was still reasonably smooth, but there was more climbing throughout. Again, many roads intersected it, but I was looking for 9011K.

It was at this point when something felt not right. I was running along the eastern slope of A1, no sign of 9011K. Brown signs assured me I was still 518B. Then, about 4.5 miles into the trip, 518B reached a junction with nary a brown sign to lead me on. Wait, there was one sign, a pathetic bullet-riddled post that I could discern as saying 9226Y, for a trail heading north-east.