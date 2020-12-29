Where does this forest road lead? Only one way to find out

So many forest roads are out there to explore by foot. So many to get turned around on, too, the woods having more passage ways than an M.C. Escher drawing.
That, I submit, is part of the fun of traversing the Coconino National Forest dirt paths. Just take off down the dusty trail, look for those brown numerical signs like lighthouses in a fog bank, and have faith in knowing that they will steer you on the right course — or, occasionally, plunge you deeper into the looming presence of the Ponderosa pines.
When you start down a forest road, at least for the first time, there’s an element of discovery that can certainly spice up a run or hike. Will the road be as finely graded, gently rolling and reasonably smooth as FR 231 (aka, Woody Mountain Road) or FR 700 in Montainaire? Or will it be a steep rock pile, or annoyingly rutted from ATVs creating craters by roaring by in wet conditions?
And, perhaps most important, will it lead where you want it — say, a tidy loop that connects several roads and leads back to the starting point?
You won’t know, of course, until you’re out there clomping along, enjoying the winter wind making the pines emit a melancholy sigh, the cold morning sun glinting off the ridgelines, the stark openness of a meadow making you notice anew just how vast the forest can be in these parts.
Many eschew journeying down forest roads because of a fear of getting lost, and that’s wholly understandable. No one treks in the woods to increase his anxiety, after all. So what you need to do is just a little homework to have a vague idea of where the heck these paths lead.
Find a map — my preference is the indispensable “Flagstaff Trails Map,” by Emmitt Barks Cartography — close your eyes and stab your index finger at a random spot on the grid. Chances are, you can cobble together a route, preferably a loop, without having to do too much climbing or too much mileage.
I did just that recently. OK, I might have peeked a little before throwing my metaphorical dart the map. I had long been mildly interested by a nondescript dirt turnoff on Highway 180, just east and south of Snowbowl Road. I had zipped by it, wondering where that road leads, presumably somewhere up the foothills that connects to Observatory Mesa or maybe A1 Mountain. But exactly where, and how? Well, I hadn’t a clue.
So, on a brisk Sunday morning in December, I pulled into a small dirt lot by the road. What that road was named I wasn’t sure. Emmitt Barks Cartography is a wonderful resource, absolutely essential for marked trails, but a little scant when it comes to forest roads. It lists the major ones, but it would be a painstaking effort indeed to try to chart every single branch and tributary.
From what I sussed out, I presumed I was starting on FR 668D, which would lead me up a winding hillside to the area between Observatory Mesa and A1 Mountain. Then, my plan was to take a slight right fork on FR 506 and head south-west for a spell before turning right (west) on FR 518B along the south side of the mountain. I’d veer south on FR 9011K and then make a sharp right onto the spacious FR 518, which I’d hoofed many times on the way to Wing Mountain.
But, instead of heading to Wing, I’d take a right onto FR 518C along the west side of A1 before turning right onto FR 9014K, a gas pipeline route that leads east back to FR 668D and a downhill trek back to the car.
Got all that?
Don’t worry, I wasn’t too sure, myself. I figured 10 miles, maybe 12 in all. Whatever. I had water and I’d let the path lead me on, secure that those brown numerical sticks at trail intersections wouldn’t lead my astray.
(Quick aside: I found out later that there are online avenues that are much more detailed, such as the Ponderosa Fire District Land Jurisdiction map, or the Coconino National Forest’s Motor Vehicle Use map, but I’m getting ahead of my narrative here. Bear with me.)
Perhaps my first inkling that things wouldn’t go quite to plan came when the numerical sign near the start told me that I was running along FR 6149, not 668D. I forged on regardless and there, after a mile of climbing a rocky path, I hit a lush meadow lit by the morning light. The sign read 668D, so I was on the correct path, heading uphill into another dense clump of pines.
By the way, I saw no one along 668D, which runs about two miles. No hikers, no runners, no car campers enjoying the weekend. That could be because the road was rocky and rutted. Very technical. Not exactly a pleasant Sunday morning stroll.
Still, I pushed on. Several side trails, all unmarked, appeared on the west, but I dutifully ignored them. I had my sights set on FR 506. And there it was, just as the map promised, dappled sunlight playing upon the smooth road. The next half mile was quite enjoyable, and then came the brown sign for FR 518B and the turn west along the back side of A1. The road was still reasonably smooth, but there was more climbing throughout. Again, many roads intersected it, but I was looking for 9011K.
It was at this point when something felt not right. I was running along the eastern slope of A1, no sign of 9011K. Brown signs assured me I was still 518B. Then, about 4.5 miles into the trip, 518B reached a junction with nary a brown sign to lead me on. Wait, there was one sign, a pathetic bullet-riddled post that I could discern as saying 9226Y, for a trail heading north-east.
What to do? I could have continued on south on an unnamed, sketchy-looking path that might or might not be the desired 9011K, but I wasn’t in the mood to gamble. I took 9226Y, which lead to another junction. Two ways beckoned — 90226W, veering slightly back from where I came, and 90226X, leading pretty much straight downhill and to the north.
I chose the latter. It was the rockiest section yet, but eventually led to, strangely, the intersection of 506 and 668D. I thought it looked familiar. My GPS watch read 4.7 miles at this point, so I decided to trace my footsteps back along 668D back to the car for an 8-mile journey, rather than continue to search for the elusive 9011K.
I felt reasonably satisfied. Mostly, I’d accomplished what I set out to do, a loop (albeit not as long) around forest roads that once had been terra incognita to me. Once back within internet range, I found the Ponderosa Fire District map, which showed me where exactly I had been. Turns out, I had merged onto FR 9224 from 518B without realizing it.
No problem. All good. There are, literally, hundreds of forest roads in Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Enjoy the exploration, but maybe check the internet first.