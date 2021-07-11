What you can do to be prepared for an emergency

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

Be prepared for any disaster

Flagstaff isn't exempt from disaster and it's important to be prepared for anything that happens. Here's what you need to do during the following emergencies:

Flood emergency

Do not enter drainages at any time, even if they’re dry.

Don’t let your children play in drainages at any time, even if they’re dry.

If a flood emergency occurs, then shelter in place. This means take immediate shelter indoors, whether in your home, school, business or public building.

If outdoors, then get to high ground or go into your home.

Know where your children and pets are at all times.

Keep the area around your property clear of debris and items that could be washed away during a flood event.

For more information, visit coconino.az.gov/after-a-flood.

Fire emergency

Abide by evacuation orders.

Stay tuned to emergency notifications.

Follow Coconino County social media pages.

Check coconino.az.gov for updates.

After an emergency

Check with your insurance company to determine whether this type of service is covered by your policy and if the insurer will either accept billing from the restoration company or will reimburse you.

Call your insurance carrier as soon as possible.

Make sure to thoroughly review all possible insurance claims and don’t sign releases too quickly.

Take your time and make sure your agent knows of all your losses, if any, since it may be difficult to recall everything at once.

When severe damages occur to buildings, it may be worthwhile to have professionals provide estimates associated with cleaning up costs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0