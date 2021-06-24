What the county can do to prepare for an emergency

Long-term flood mitigation is critical in post-wildfire areas. The County Flood Control District and its stakeholders completed more than $30 in mitigation measures in impacted areas following the 2010 Schultz Fire. For more information about these measures please visit coconino.az.gov/SchultzFloodMitigation. In the Museum Fire Flood Area, the FCD and the City of Flagstaff completed projects in the Museum Flood Area to stabilize alluvial fans, reduce downstream sediment and improve channel capacity to convey floodwater more safely through neighborhoods. This year’s projects include the FCD’s Mt. Elden Estates Flood Mitigation Project and several upcoming planned projects from the City of Flagstaff. For more information about these long-term flood migration projects please visit coconino.az.gov/MuseumFire/FloodArea/Long-Term-Mitigation-Projects.