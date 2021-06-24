What the county can do to prepare for an emergency

Coconino County holds the emergency management function in the region. This means, the county works with jurisdictions, private companies, utilities and residents to respond to emergencies, mitigate their impacts, and prevent them from occurring whenever possible.
Here's a brief look at what exactly that entails:
Regional community clean-ups
Each spring, the county hosts three Community Clean-up Days at the City of Williams Transfer Station, Willard Springs Transfer Station and City of Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill to help both full- and part-time county residents clean up their properties and prepare for wildfire season. This program offers residents several days to dispose of bulk waste and green waste at designated areas. For more information about Community Cleanup Days please visit coconino.az.gov/CommunityCleanupDays.
Museum flood-area sandbag shore-up
This past spring, Flood Control District crews placed new sandbags throughout the Museum Fire flood-area neighborhoods so property owners and residents could replace their deteriorated sandbags. Also, the City of Flagstaff placed dumpsters and other trash receptacles in the neighborhoods for disposing of deteriorated sandbags and cinders/sand.
The Flood Control District and the City are again offering filled sandbags, unfilled sandbags and sand at County Health & Human Services, 2625 N. King Street, through the monsoon season. Please visit coconino.az.gov/MuseumAreaSandbagMap.
Snowplowing
Each winter, Coconino County Public Works is tasked with keeping more than 700 miles of paved and gravel county roads open and passable during a snow season that routinely runs from November through April.
Emergency response and planning
The County's Emergency Management Team anticipates and reacts to emergency situations throughout the county. Throughout the year, the team plans and prepares to respond to everything from fires and floods to train derailments and other incidents. Emergency Management also works to have plans and funding available to help following an emergency event.
Emergency Management closely monitor the indices that detail moisture and fuels condition and coordinates closely with the nearby national forest and the Arizona Department of Forest and Fire Management.
Long-term flood mitigation
Long-term flood mitigation is critical in post-wildfire areas. The County Flood Control District and its stakeholders completed more than $30 in mitigation measures in impacted areas following the 2010 Schultz Fire. For more information about these measures please visit coconino.az.gov/SchultzFloodMitigation. In the Museum Fire Flood Area, the FCD and the City of Flagstaff completed projects in the Museum Flood Area to stabilize alluvial fans, reduce downstream sediment and improve channel capacity to convey floodwater more safely through neighborhoods. This year’s projects include the FCD’s Mt. Elden Estates Flood Mitigation Project and several upcoming planned projects from the City of Flagstaff. For more information about these long-term flood migration projects please visit coconino.az.gov/MuseumFire/FloodArea/Long-Term-Mitigation-Projects.
Forest Restoration
Coconino County recognizes that wildfire and post-wildfire flooding are the greatest public safety threats to residents, businesses, economy and financial solvency. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors, as the Board of the Flood Control District (FCD), has established a Forest Restoration Initiative as a top priority to help address these threats. For more information about County forest restoration activities and initiatives like the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, please visit coconino.az.gov/Forest Restoration.