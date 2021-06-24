What the community can do to prepare for an emergency

Did you know?

A record 30,000+ cubic yards of green waste was collected at Willard Springs in 2020 from the County’s Community Cleanup Days, independent events like the Bear Jaw Community Clean-up and the hard work of county communities. That’s triple the amount that Willard Springs normally receives in a year and enough to cover an entire football field in more than 12 feet deep of pine needles and other green waste!