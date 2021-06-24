What the community can do to prepare for an emergency

It takes an entire community coming together to prepare for and respond to an emergency. We can protect both ourselves, our neighbors and our community by taking the following important steps now:
Volunteer
Neighbors helping neighbors is one of the best ways to help a community thrive. Volunteer to clean-up your neighborhood or pick-up trash from a nearby trail
Create a defensible space against wildfire
Wildfire preparedness is a community effort. Each spring, the county's three regional community cleanup day events help residents in Flagstaff, Williams, and surrounding areas reduce their wildfire risk by removing brush, pine needles and woody debris to create defensible spaces around their homes. By doing this, there's less fuel in the case of a fire.
Abide by fire restrictions
Check city and county fire restrictions and ensure you're following them. Typically, the restrictions can range from prohibiting campfires and fireworks to shutting down the forest to recreational users during extremely dangerous wildfire season. If you spot an illegal fire, don't hesitate to report it to the proper authorities. We must all do our part to stop the spread of wildfires.
Take care to stop new wildfire starts
Most wildfires are human caused. Following a few simple precautions can stop new fires before they start.
- Obey local laws regarding campfires, grilling or smoking outside.
- Douse all campfires — when they're allowed — to ensure the fire is completely out before leaving the area.
- Properly stow tow chains to ensure they don't drag and create a spark.
- Check that car tires are properly inflated and in good condition to prevent blowouts.
- Keep vehicles off dry gas when parking or pulling over on the side of the road.
- Keeps sparks away from dry vegetation. Operate equipment that produces sparks away from dry grasses and plants. Avoid using these items on windy days or if conditions are bad.
- Avoid burning debris in dry or windy conditions. A single spark could have devastating results.