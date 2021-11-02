What’s really behind all the empty shelves?

Pictures of container ships anchored near the government-owned ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are all over the news and social media. Together, these ports process about 40% of all containers of goods entering the U.S. More than 70 ships are waiting at anchor off the coast of L.A.

Thousands of containers are onboard, full of everything from car parts to baby diapers. New ships arriving at the ports are facing up to three-week delays in unloading and processing. To say the system is in crisis mode would be an understatement.

Meanwhile, Americans nationwide are facing shortages. In Iowa, schools are having a hard time sourcing the quantity of food needed for their breakfast and lunch programs. Food producers are missing inputs like resin for packaging, while small businesses across the country are facing shortages of bulk items like utensils, cups and to-go boxes.

A food truck owner in Maryland told ABC News, “It would be one thing if I couldn't find french fries. We can change that, but when we got nothing to put it in, it's heartbreaking and stressful.”

The Biden administration attributes these delays and shortages to worldwide factory disruptions during the pandemic and increased consumer demand. While these certainly play a role, the administration is not telling the whole story.