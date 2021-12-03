What does the chamber stand for today and over the past 130 years?

We hold strong onto our motto that a healthy business climate and a vibrant community are inseparable.

OUR BRAND

WE ARE IN THE BUSINESS OF CREATING A THRIVING COMMUNITY.

We exist to be the CATALYST for economic development and business success.

We are the CONVENERS of leaders and influencers who can solve problems

We are THE CHAMPION for a vibrant community.

In short, we serve as a trusted convener and connector for the business realm and the community at large. We operate with a results driven focus; we are a proven hub of information within the business community.

OUR BRAND PILLARS

DEPTH OF KNOWLEDGE: Our experience and connections allow us to speak in an informed and confident manner on a wide array of relevant issues, topics and opportunities.

UNIMPEACHABLE TRUST: We always present a complete and truthful perspective. Our top values are integrity and honesty.

WE ARE THE ADVOCATE FOR BUSINESS: We make sure th needs, issues and concerns of the business community are addressed and work towards solutions.

UNIVERSAL RESPECT: We have earned our place in the community through 130 years of consistent professional performance

OUR VOICE OUR TONE

Friendly, warm and engaging, welcoming diverse points of view and opinion.

HOW DO WE ACHIEVE OUR PURPOSE

Working together with numerous volunteer thought leaders, elected leaders and non profits to solve the challenges business leaders encounter

Inspiring and connecting community leaders in support of business friendly policies THAT BUILD A STRONGER COMMUNITY

And seeking out and raising up our next generations of local leaders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0