What does 'Home' mean to you?

During the pandemic, we all formed new relationships to our homes. That is to say, we spent much more time inside our own four walls, prompting many of us to reassess how we use space. No longer just a place to rest our heads at night, our homes became reflections of ourselves, gelling in the present moment to fit our needs.

If you’re like me, you went a little stir-crazy at moments but at other times relished an excuse to stay inside. Many of us embarked on DIY home improvement projects–both small and large. A lot of us are still working on said projects because one led to another and another and…you know how it goes. For this reason, I’ve included a local service directory on all things “house” in this special home edition of Mountain Living Magazine. Want a good plumber? Look no further! Need a roof assessment? You’ve come to the right place. Current interior design trends, when to ask for professional assistance with projects and so much more can also be found in the pages to come.

Of course, there are the Mountain Living mainstays too. Matters of Taste, by the inimitable Gail G. Collins being one. This time Collins writes about the new fine dining restaurant Atria, which opened not long ago in historic downtown. Can I get a “Beef Tartar” for the people in the back? Also included is one of my most cherished parts of the magazine, Playing Favorites, a feature and review of a book by a local author. This time we’re highlighting scientist and illustrator Lindsay Hansen, who used her years of research and data collection to write a children’s book about Colorado River-native fish, the Flannelmouth Sucker. Hansen’s story follows one particular “Flanny””--as the experts refer to them–on its journey of self-discovery. Flip to page BLANK to read all about it.

We hope you find something worth reading in our little magazine, we certainly love putting it together for you each and every time.

Sincerely,

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0