Few people get through life without some stress. In fact, the American Psychological

Association, which conducts annual studies on stress, found most people experience stress.

According to their studies, Americans rank among the most stressed-out people in the world, with our stress level 20 percentage points higher than the global average. During any given day, 55 percent of Americans are stressed, with that stress causing 57 percent of respondents to feel paralyzed. Work stress is so bad that 63 percent of U.S. workers are ready to quit their job over it and 94 percent of workers report that they experience it.

While some stress is useful, constant stress is bad for the body. It can cause chronic inflammation of the brain, a persistent activation of the immune system and an increased risk for dementia, heart disease and stroke.

PHYSICAL STRESS FIGHTERS

Stress takes place in and affects the body, which is why a physical response can help alleviate symptoms and help you feel stressed less often.

Get a good night’s sleep.

Exercise helps produce more endorphins and natural chemicals that make you feel better. Mayo Clinic recommends such physical activity as walking, jogging, gardening, house cleaning, biking, swimming or weightlifting. Non-competitive aerobic exercise like tai chi or yoga can help you stay calm.

Simple stretches with deep breathing can help relieve stress. Roll your shoulders. Squeeze a stress ball. Give your-self a hand massage--apply some lotion and rub the area under your thumb. Drip cold water on your wrists or behind your earlobes.

Relax your muscles with massage, warm baths or stretching. Learn progressive muscle relaxation.

Avoid alcohol, smoking and caffeine.

Take a quick walk—if possible, get outside and take in some sun.

Eat a small amount of dark chocolate. Drink green tea. Cuddle with a pet. Chew gum.

MENTAL STRESS FIGHTERS

Stress affects the brain and the emotions. Various health organizations from Harvard Medical School to Mayo Health Clinic to Cleveland Clinic and the American Psychological Association recommend the following activities.

Stay socially connected. Spend time with friends and family members and develop a network of support. Seek out balanced relationships where people help you and you help them, as both are good for reducing stress. Support might include providing a home-cooked meal or an hour of child care or even just listening and sympathizing.

Volunteer for charitable organizations as doing things for others can make you feel good.

Laugh. Listen to comedy or a funny television show. Spend time with people who make you laugh. Read jokes. Fake it if you have to. There is even such a thing as laughter yoga. Focus on being positive and grateful.

Control your environment. Reduce noise and play soothing, pleasing music.

Learn to be more assertive. Sometimes the key to managing your stress is learning how to say no or delegating aspects of your to-do list to someone else. Set realistic goals for your-self that are specific and achievable.

Pursue something creative. Whether it is playing music, keeping a journal, gardening, painting or sketching, dancing, sewing or any other creative pursuit, these activities can enrich your life and reduce your stress.

Find time to be alone, even if it is for only a few minutes. Schedule regular time for your-self to do things that you enjoy.

If you need an immediate stress band-aid, try closing your eyes for a few minutes. Count backwards. Watch a short nature video.