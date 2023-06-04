West Flagstaff Little League Aqua capped off an undefeated AAA Continental Little League season with a 16-6 victory over team Camo in four innings at Continental Park’s Dawson Field on Saturday. Aqua is the AAA city champion.

Aqua was led by starting pitcher Braiden Foster, who threw 73 pitches and three strikeouts in three innings for Aqua, including a scoreless second inning.

After Camo took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Aqua put up three commanding five-run innings in a row and never let Camo back into the game. Aqua’s strong pitching continued when Clark Rotroff, who started the game at shortstop, relieved Foster for the fourth inning and did not allow a run in 16 pitches.

Aqua manager Gary Kirkman said his team’s strong performance in the championship game was a reflection of its talent as well as its improvement throughout the season.

“I was super proud of them,” Kirkman said. “We finished undefeated. They worked hard, they learned how to run the bases really well this year, and today they all came out and just hit.”

Kirkman said baserunning was a particular focus for his team throughout the season, and he felt they demonstrated their progress with their performance Saturday, which included 22 stolen bases.

Aqua’s strength as a lineup was on full display during an impressive sequence to begin the bottom of the third inning, which featured a solo home run from first baseman Hunter McLaughlin, followed by six stolen bases and two runs by the following two batters, Foster and left fielder Tucker Darby.

Despite the loss, Camo exhibited championship talent on the mound and at the plate.

Hunter Rusconi took over for starting pitcher Zane Skinner in the third inning and threw two strikeouts. As leadoff batter, Rusconi finished 2-2 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Skinner threw 60 pitches in the game’s opening two innings then hit an RBI double in the third, ultimately scoring after two stolen bases.

“Our team grew from the start, which was one of our goals,” Camo manager Rustin Wayas said after the game. “We had a lot of kids where this was their first year playing. Our goal was to just get them better, and they exceeded those expectations.”

For Aqua, this season was not just about racking up runs and wins - it was also about continuing to develop lifelong friendships.

“Some of these kids I’ve been playing my whole life with,” catcher Boone Salyer said after the game. “It’s really cool, I had a great time the whole season.”

Salyer finished the game 2-2 with three RBIs.

Kirkman said watching his players develop as baseball players and friends makes coaching a meaningful experience.

“It was awesome,” Kirkman said. “With this little group of boys, teaching them the game of baseball and seeing them execute, it’s rewarding.”