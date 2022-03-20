Welcome to the 2022 edition of 20 Under 40

The Arizona Daily Sun, Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, City of Flagstaff and Twin Arrows Casino Resort have the distinct pleasure of announcing this year’s 20 individuals under 40 years old who have each made major impacts on Flagstaff and its surrounding communities.

From therapists to epidemiologists, touring musicians to restaurant owners and journalists, this year’s list represents a colorful tapestry of talent as well as a deep commitment to community–a thread that is woven between each individual in these pages. Several of the people you will read about here volunteer at local nonprofits, make daily efforts in and outside of work for racial equity, raise families, help vulnerable populations, all the while providing services without which Flagstaff would be greatly lacking.

The 20 Under 40 professionals recognized in this publication are chosen through a selection and nomination process. They will also be honored at a special reception held at Twin Arrows on April 14.

This will be the sixth year of 20 Under 40 and we’ve chosen to do things a little differently, by configuring the publication to be question and answer. Our aim is to allow the honorees to talk about themselves and their accomplishments in their own words. After all, who better to tell their story than the person who experienced it first hand?

The answers have been edited only for length and clarity.

Without further ado, please join us in honoring this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.

Svea Conrad

