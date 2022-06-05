Welcome to Pride 2022

“Pride is not something that is a week or a month, it is every day and we should celebrate it no matter what.”

These are the words of performer, Sister of Perpetual Indulgence and Two-Spirirt activist Navi Ho, who is featured in this special Pride 2022 publication. What better way to start off the month’s festivities, and this Northern Arizona Pride Association and Creative Flagstaff-sponsored publication than with a quote that reminds us to celebrate our fellow queer, trans, nonbinary, LGBTQIA+ loved ones, friends and colleagues every single day.

This year, Pride in the Pines will take place at the Thorpe Park ball fields June 18 from 12-9 p.m. with an after-party at the Orpheum Theater. Hosted by Espressa Grande and Kim Etiquette, the event will feature drag shows, dancing, music by Latin Grammy Nominated artist Gina Chavez, educational programming and more.

Recently having celebrated its 25th anniversary, Pride in the Pines has seen different venues over the years, including Wheeler Park, where it moved in 2004 and stayed for about 10 years, as well as Fort Tuthill County Park, which saw Flagstaff’s first Pride—a gathering of about 200 people—in 1996. As the festival’s visitorship has grown, so too has the range of services Pride is able to offer. This includes booths of several nonprofits and health care providers that work to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Finally, more than 50 years have passed since the three-day riots against police violence at Stonewall Inn in New York City–in many ways the catalyst for Pride celebrations around the world today. Thank you Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson. At its core, Pride is centered on the rights and resistance of gay, nonbinary, queer, gender-nonconforming, transgender (and so many more) people, something that would not exist without Stonewall and the trans women who lead the way. So, as you flip through the pages of this booklet, remember all those who have paved the way. Then, head over to Pride in The Pines June 18 to celebrate and get educated!

We hope you use this publication as a guide, after all, there is a lot to learn inside.

Thanks for reading!

P.S. To buy tickets or learn more, visit www.flagstaffpride.org/pride-in-the-pines/

