Welcome to northern Arizona: Play safely, stay healthy

Some people visit northern Arizona each year to take in the sweet smell of pine trees warming in the summer sun in order to calm the weariness, restore the sense of wonder. They witness wildflowers, bursting with color, as they feed on monsoon downpours.
Some come to be dazzled and entertained by premier events. Others come to gear up for a vigorous hike, or a bike, or a run through nature, and that, too, brings its own reward in a body happy with the movement.
And yet others simply love to sit still among the many wonders of the region, to soak up the outdoors in the company of family and friends.
The intent of 99 Things to do in Northern Arizona is to help visitors navigate the many wonderful events, attractions and natural wonders available.
But there’s a bit of a wrinkle this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new way of living upon us. We now live with the help of guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our state departments of health services. We stay at least six feet apart, and when we cannot, we put on protective face coverings.
But now, as summer reaches full stride, and after long weeks of businesses and attractions being closed to slow the spread of the virus, states like Arizona, along with cities like Flagstaff, are slowly coming back to life. As restrictions ease, naturally, people are interested – even anxious – to get away. Discover Flagstaff, the tourism arm of the city, says that “We’ll be waiting for you.” And we will. We are here for you.
And, yet, so much uncertainty fills the air, which makes it difficult to plan for a vacation.
As of early June, many of northern Arizona’s mainstays remain temporarily closed – Lowell Observatory and the Museum of Northern Arizona among them. And many of the local retail businesses, restaurants and bars are following guidance from the CDC and the Arizona Department of Health Services to maintain social distancing.
The Kaibab and Coconino National Forests remain open but with restrictions in place to prevent wildfires. The national parks and monuments have begun a slow process of reopening. Even the Coconino County Fair, currently scheduled to take place during the Labor Day weekend, will see its regular attractions condensed and have a number of restrictions and safety guidelines attached to it.
These pages are filled with activities for everybody, and although many of the area’s premier attractions are closed and events have been canceled or postponed, as you will see, there is still plenty to do. So, when the time is right and you feel like getting away to the natural beauty that only northern Arizona can offer, come for a visit. And when you do, remember to recreate responsibly. Play safely and stay healthy. Be sure to maintain appropriate social distancing, and always remember, when on public lands, to pack out your garbage with you.
Finally, because times are so uncertain, be sure to plan ahead and do some research on a place, or an attraction, or a business you’d like to visit. There are a number of resources available for up-to-date information on events and other happenings in Flagstaff and northern Arizona. Visit the Flagstaff Visitor Center, 1 E. Route 66, or online at www.flagstaffarizona.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!