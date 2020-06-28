Welcome to northern Arizona: Play safely, stay healthy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some people visit northern Arizona each year to take in the sweet smell of pine trees warming in the summer sun in order to calm the weariness, restore the sense of wonder. They witness wildflowers, bursting with color, as they feed on monsoon downpours.

Some come to be dazzled and entertained by premier events. Others come to gear up for a vigorous hike, or a bike, or a run through nature, and that, too, brings its own reward in a body happy with the movement.

And yet others simply love to sit still among the many wonders of the region, to soak up the outdoors in the company of family and friends.

The intent of 99 Things to do in Northern Arizona is to help visitors navigate the many wonderful events, attractions and natural wonders available.

But there’s a bit of a wrinkle this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new way of living upon us. We now live with the help of guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our state departments of health services. We stay at least six feet apart, and when we cannot, we put on protective face coverings.