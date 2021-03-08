For the drive home in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
