This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Flagstaff area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
