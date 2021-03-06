Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.