Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

