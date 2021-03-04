This evening in Flagstaff: Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
