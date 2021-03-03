This evening in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
