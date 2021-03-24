Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.