This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
