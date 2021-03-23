Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.