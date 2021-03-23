This evening in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
