For the drive home in Flagstaff: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Flagstaff will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fla…
This evening in Flagstaff: Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flag…
Folks in the Flagstaff area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Flagstaff: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…