 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Flagstaff: Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)