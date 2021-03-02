Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
