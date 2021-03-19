This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
