Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.