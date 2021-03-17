 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

For the drive home in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Flagstaff Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

