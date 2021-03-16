This evening in Flagstaff: Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
