This evening in Flagstaff: Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
