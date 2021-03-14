For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain…
This evening in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Flagstaff area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It will be a cold day in Flagstaff, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22. Today's forecasted low…
Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
This evening in Flagstaff: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Flagstaff folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It s…