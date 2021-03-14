Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.