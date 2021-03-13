Flagstaff's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.07. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
