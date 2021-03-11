Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

