Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Flagstaff area Monday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.