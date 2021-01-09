Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.