 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)