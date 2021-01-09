Flagstaff's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Flagstaff residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
