Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Flagstaff area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
