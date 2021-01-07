 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)