This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
