Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.