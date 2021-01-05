Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit azdailysun.com.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
