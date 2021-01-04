Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening in Flagstaff: Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Flagstaff temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.