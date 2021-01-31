For the drive home in Flagstaff: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Flagstaff tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
