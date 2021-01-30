Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Saturday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.