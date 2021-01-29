Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.