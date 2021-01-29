 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Flagstaff could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)