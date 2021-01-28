Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Flagstaff tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.