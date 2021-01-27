This evening's outlook for Flagstaff: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Flagstaff people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Flagstaff area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit azdailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff
