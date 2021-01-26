Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Flagstaff's evening forecast: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 7.29. A 9-degree low is forcasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on azdailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.