Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.79. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST.