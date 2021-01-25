 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Flagstaff

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Flagstaff: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 10.79. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit azdailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)